Delta flight headed to Atlanta returns to LAX over smoking engine

Trouble with the engine brought a Delta flight headed to Atlanta back to the airport in Los Angeles Friday.

Delta flight 446 was diverted back to the airport shortly after departure, Delta Air Lines reports.

A photo and video shows smoke coming from the left engine of the plane.

An emergency was declared with Air Traffic Control for priority handling for the aircraft.

“As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew, the flight crew followed procedures and safely returned to the gate,” Delta said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans.”

The aircraft is a Boeing 767-400 with two pilots, seven flight attendants and 226 passengers.

The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power, Delta said. All aboard got off the plane normally.

Delta said the local fire department examined the aircraft as a safety precaution, and the airline’s maintenance teams will examine the aircraft.

Passengers will be sent to their final destinations on a new aircraft.

