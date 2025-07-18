Weekend weather: Streak of heat in the 90s continues

Severe Weather Team 2 is preparing you for another hot and humid weekend ahead.

Highs will be in the 90s again on Friday, making it our 17th day in a row with highs of at least 90 degrees. The last time high temperatures were in the 80s in Atlanta was July 1.

The hot streak won’t break over the next week, but it isn’t close to the record of 38 consecutive days set in 1986 just yet.

As the heat builds, a few areas will see some rain. There is a chance for some storms each day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is watching for a better chance of scattered storms early next week. Stay tuned to Channel 2 Action News for forecast updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group