Funeral home director accused of giving dirt instead of baby’s ashes faces felony sex crime charges

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It’s the ending no one expected.

In fact, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden said he remembers the first time he reached out to the Secretary of State’s office to find out how a funeral director was operating without a license.

Officials couldn’t tell Seiden much because of the ongoing investigation. But now the investigation has ended with criminal charges.

Stanley Henderson, of Stan Henderson and Sons Mortuary, is the former funeral director accused of giving dirt to a grieving couple instead of their baby’s ashes.

He is now under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, including possession of child pornography and sex trafficking.

Henderson’s arrest comes less than a month after two-Atlanta based lawyers tipped off police in Adel, Georgia, about 200 miles south of Atlanta, that he was continuing to do business without a license.

“This is somebody who’s been run out of two different towns for running the same scam both times,” attorney Isaac Lezcano said.

Lezcano and Matt Wetherington first reached out to Channel 2 Action News in May 2024.

A Valdosta couple hired them after they say Henderson gave them dirt instead of their baby Josiah’s ashes.

When Seiden stopped by Henderson’s Stockbridge location, it appeared vacant.

Channel 2 Action News also emailed and called him multiple times, but he never returned them.

I’m incredibly thankful to the reporting that WSB did," Wetherington said. “I’m thankful for all the agencies that investigated this, and I’m just thankful for people that listened to this family who said that they had this problem.”

A judge in Cook County denied him bond. Channel 2 Action News is still working to confirm if he’s hired an attorney.

The young couple eventually got their child’s ashes, and although they weren’t available for comment, they told their lawyers they are glad he’s off the streets and behind bars.

