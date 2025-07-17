12 arrested in Cherokee County ‘Operation Phantom Whisper’ child predator sting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a three-day operation had landed 12 suspects in custody for a variety of felony charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, a joint operation with federal, state and local agencies called “Operation Phantom Whisper” led to 12 men being arrested.

The operation focused on identifying and apprehending child predators.

Of the dozen suspects taken into custody, 11 of them traveled to Cherokee County locations intending to engage in sexual activity with someone they thought was a 14-year-old girl, the sheriff’s office said.

During the operation, the sheriff’s office said Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators spoke online with the suspects, posing as underaged girls.

The investigators set meet-up locations and when the suspects arrived, the sheriff’s office said they arrested them.

The following individuals were charged:

Sudhakar Gogireddy , 34, from Alpharetta

, 34, from Alpharetta Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act, Criminal Attempt – Felony, Hold for ICE. No bond

Niyell McKindley , 25, from Chadbourn, N.C.

, 25, from Chadbourn, N.C. Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act, Criminal Attempt – Felony. No bond

Jonathan Wayne Brian Brackett , 33, from Rome, Ga.

, 33, from Rome, Ga. Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act, Criminal Attempt – Felony. No bond

Daylon Emil Figueroa , 29, from Cartersville

, 29, from Cartersville Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act, Criminal Attempt – Felony. No bond

Jonathan Torres Nunez , 25, from Canton

, 25, from Canton Criminal Attempt – Felony (x2), Obscene Internet Contact with Child (F), Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act. Booked in 7/12/25 and bonded out on 7/14/25 on bond of $30,000

Nicholas Ryan Robinson , 40, from Blairsville

, 40, from Blairsville Criminal Attempt – Felony (x3), Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act. No bond

Steven A. Davis , 36, from Acworth

, 36, from Acworth Criminal Attempt – Felony (x3), Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act. No bond

Kenneth Soto-Jaimes , 22, from Rossville

, 22, from Rossville Criminal Attempt – Felony (x2), Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act, Obscene Internet Contact with Child (F), Poss of Firearm/Knife during Crime/Attempt Crime. No bond

Jose Fernando Salgado , 40, from Griffin

, 40, from Griffin Criminal Attempt – Felony (x3), Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act. No bond

Michael Vang , 31, from Duluth

, 31, from Duluth Criminal Attempt – Felony (x2), Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act, Criminal Attempt - Aggravated Child Molestation, Criminal Attempt - Child Molestation. No bond

Timothy Morice Drawdy , age 49, from Canton

, age 49, from Canton Criminal Attempt – Felony (x3), Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Act. No bond

Hunter William Bowman-Daniel , 22, from Canton

, 22, from Canton Sexual Exploitation of Children (x7), Create/Possess/Sell Visual Medium Minor Sexually Explicit Conduct, Poss or Control Any Material Minor Sexual Explicit Conduct – Misd. Bowman-Daniel was arrested at his home and did not travel to meet child. Arrested 07/12/2025 bonded on 07/15/2025 on $24,500.00 bond

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office worked with Homeland Security Investigations - Atlanta, the Gwinnett County Police, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the Grovetown Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

