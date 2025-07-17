More than 800 homemade explosives found in Floyd County, lands 2 behind bars

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been charged with making and possessing explosive devices in Floyd County.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that Darryl Stamey Sr., 56, and Steven Gray, 64, were arrested earlier this week.

A source close to the investigation told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that more than 800 explosive devices were recovered.

Rome police say they found explosive devices at a facility on Tuesday morning. They found more on Wednesday morning at Gray’s home, where the explosives were reportedly being manufactured.

Stamey is being charged with 23 counts of possessing an explosive device, and Gray is being charged with 23 counts of manufacturing an explosive device.

