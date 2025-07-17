Newton teen wanted in stepfather’s death arrested after months on the run

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his stepfather has been arrested, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The NCSO and the US Marshals found Jayden Daniel, 16, hiding in DeKalb County Thursday morning.

His arrest stems from the shooting that occured on May 13. Deputies were called to a the area of Avery Drive in Covington. When they arrived, they found Daniel’s stepfather, David Gay, 41, of Covington dead inside his home.

Investigators said Daniel shot Gay to death.

The 16-year-old faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

He was taken to the Newton County Detention Center.

