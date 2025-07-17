2 kids shot after 7-year-old finds stolen gun in family member’s backpack, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A man faces several charges after police say a 7-year-old found a stolen gun and shot themselves. Another child was grazed by a bullet.

Stone Mountain police arrested 20-year-old Ahmad McGirt on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened earlier around 12:20 p.m. at a home on Carillon Lane. Stone Mountain police say a 7-year-old found a gun in a family member’s backpack and the gun went off.

The 7-year-old was shot in the leg and a bullet fragment grazed a 3-year-old who was in the room.

Investigators later determined that the gun had been stolen and was connected to an armed robbery. Police did not say when the robbery happened.

McGirt now faces two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and one count of theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

Both of the injured children are expected to be OK.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group