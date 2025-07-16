WATCH: Police find meth on Walmart shelf in Suwanee, woman arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 49-year-old woman was arrested after Suwanee Police say she hid drugs on a Walmart store shelf while trying to hide from officers who were after her.

Body camera video shows Erin Steidle leading officers through the Walmart on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road to retrieve drugs she is accused of stashing in the home storage section.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“So this where you put it? So you just left it there for some kid to find here,” an officer can be heard saying on the video.

The arrest happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. after police received a tip about drugs in a Dodge Challenger parked outside the store.

Police say they identified Steidle as the car’s owner and began looking for her inside the store.

Surveillance cameras captured her stuffing a drug-filled bag behind merchandise on a shelf before officers detained her, police said.

When confronted, police say Steidle led them to where she had hidden the plastic bag with meth inside of it.

Officers searched her vehicle but did not find additional drugs.

Steidle was charged with possession of methamphetamine and reckless conduct.

Police say the substance was tested and confirmed to be meth before they took her to the Gwinnett County Jail. According to jail records, she was able to post a bond and be released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group