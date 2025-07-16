New video shows arrest of man hiding near runway after cutting hole in airport fence

We are now getting a better look at the man who is accused of cutting a hole in the fence around Atlanta’s airport and was later found lying near one of the runways.

Channel 2 Action News was first to report that someone spotted the man cutting the hole in the fence on July 9 and then called 911.

“I just picked up my wife, and I’m heading home. I see a gentleman, he was out here using wire cutters and cut the fence. He’s inside the airfield now. I’m looking at him right now,” a man said in newly released 911 calls.

Police said that caller also took a photo of the man and sent it to police, who began an immediate search for the suspect, who has been identified as Kevin Peters.

While searching for Peters, Atlanta police said a maintenance worker spotted Peters lying in the grass near one of the runways.

A viewer photo sent into Channel 2 Action News showed several police cars surrounding the runway as police took Peters into custody.

Man arrested after damaging Atlanta airport fence Officers went to the Leslie Drive and North Loop Road area on a report of a suspicious man. (PHOTO: Sam Newnam)

New bodycam video released on Wednesday showed Peters on his knees as police put his hands behind his head and handcuffed him, and then walked him into a police cruiser.

Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed that the fire stations at the airport were on a very brief lockdown that night while police took Peters into custody.

Investigators said Peters gave them a fake name when he was arrested, but they were able to confirm his identity through fingerprints.

He was also found “in possession of bolt cutters, pliers, wire cutters, and a steel metal spike that appears to be used to cut the fence.”

Peters has been charged with criminal trespass, interference with government property, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, giving a false name, and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

He also had an active warrant for his arrest out of Walton County.

