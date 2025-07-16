Man, 7-year-old girl drowns in GA river

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have drowned and another is still missing after an incident Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Bibb County officials and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began investigating a possible drowning incident at the Amerson River Park.

The BCSO said two girls, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old, along with a 28-year-old man, were in the water when they suddenly went under.

Dive teams stopped their search just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continued Wednesday morning, officials said.

The sheriff’s office announced this morning that they have found and removed the bodies of the 28-year-old and the 7-year-old.

First responders are still searching for the 10-year-old girl.

At this time, the names of the victims will not be released. Officials have not shared the relationships between the victims.

The park remains closed as the investigation continues.

