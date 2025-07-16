Driver told Sandy Springs police she was going 120 mph so she wouldn’t get license suspended

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department says one driver was more afraid of adding points to her driver’s license than the police.

On March 7, around 1:13 a.m., a Sandy Springs officer was patrolling the on-ramp to Georgia 400 northbound from Hammond Drive when he spotted a vehicle going at nearly twice the speed limit of surrounding traffic.

Authorities said that as the officer tried to catch up to the car, he noticed the driver abruptly cross multiple lanes, moving from the far left lane to the far right before exiting onto Abernathy Road.

As the officer got behind the car, dispatch said there was a BOLO (be on the lookout) matching the car’s description.

The BOLO was issued by Dunwoody police, who reported that the car had driven away from a traffic stop on Interstate 285 westbound after being clocked going 120 miles per hour and had driven onto the ramp to GA 400 NB.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver, identified as Jeana Saetang, refused to stop, initiating a chase.

A Sandy Springs officer conducted a PIT maneuver, bringing the car to a stop.

According to SSPD, when the officer asked why she refused to stop, Saetang said that she believed if she received any more points on her license, it would be suspended, and that was her reason for driving away.

Saetang was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude.

