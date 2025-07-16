MANHUNT: Teen wanted for shooting woman, setting house on fire, holding kid hostage

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are searching for a teenage suspect who they say committed a series of crimes before escaping them.

Bibb County deputies say a 52-year-old woman was shot by 18-year-old Nicholas Ishmael Floyd before he set the house on fire.

Investigators say that’s when he took a 12-year-old boy to another house more than three miles away and barricaded himself inside.

Eventually, SWAT teams and hostage negotiators were able to get inside the house and rescue the boy. He was not hurt.

Floyd got away from the scene before authorities could take him into custody.

Deputies say Floyd should be considered armed.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

Anyone who knows where he may be should call investigators at 478-751-7500.

