Ronald Acuña Jr., National League win MLB All-Star Game after first-ever tiebreaker

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Truist Park was one for the history books.
The Atlanta Braves hosted tens of thousands of fans and players from across the country Tuesday night.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein was at Truist Park for the historic moment that fans and players alike were proud to be part of.
But at the end of nine innings, the American League and National League teams were tied at six runs apiece, forcing the first-ever swing-off tiebreaker.
The game was decided by having three batters from each league take three swings each off coaches. The team with more homers would take the game.
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber knocked all three of his swings out of the park, giving the NL the win 4-3 in the tiebreak.
“I didn’t hit it, obviously, my best, but I was thinking I got enough of it,” Schwarber said. “And I was just kind of down there, hoping, saying: go, go, go. And it went. And it was awesome.”
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman started for the NL. Current Braves first baseman Matt Olson was a late-inning addition to the game.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
