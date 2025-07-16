5-year-old boy drowns in north Georgia lake

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old boy has died while his metro Atlanta family vacationed in north Georgia.

The Towns County Coroner’s Office confirmed the boy drowned in Lake Chatuge on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cumming family was renting a home in the area for vacation when the boy got outside without anyone noticing.

Officials say the boy was gone for about 10 minutes.

TRENDING STORIES:

The parents called 911 around 12:30 p.m. to report the boy missing. He was found in the lake a few minutes later.

The child’s name has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group