5-year-old boy drowns in north Georgia lake

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old boy has died while his metro Atlanta family vacationed in north Georgia.
The Towns County Coroner’s Office confirmed the boy drowned in Lake Chatuge on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Cumming family was renting a home in the area for vacation when the boy got outside without anyone noticing.
Officials say the boy was gone for about 10 minutes.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘American Idol’ executive, husband killed after walking in on burglary
- Police ID vehicle in unreleased Beyoncé music theft investigation
- Ronald Acuña Jr., National League win MLB All-Star Game after first-ever tiebreaker
The parents called 911 around 12:30 p.m. to report the boy missing. He was found in the lake a few minutes later.
The child’s name has not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group