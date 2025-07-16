Flesh-eating bacteria kills 4; what is Vibrio vulnificus

Four people in Florida have died after they contracted flesh-eating bacteria this year, according to the state’s health department.

The agency said there was one fatal case in each of the following counties: Bay County, Broward County, Hillsborough County, and St. John’s County.

Overall, there have been 11 cases in the state this year, according to the most recent data.

Last year, there were 82 cases with 19 deaths, with the increase in cases in about half a dozen counties when compared to previous years attributed to Hurricane Helene, the health department said.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that lives in warm seawater and requires salt to live.

It is naturally occurring in warm, brackish water, but infections are rare. The Cleveland Clinic said that there are only 100 to 200 cases annually in the U.S. Most occur from May until October.

Health officials said you should not go into water if you have fresh cuts or scrapes, adding that if you are immunocompromised, you should wear foot protection to prevent injuries caused by rocks and shells on the beach.

The CDC and the Cleveland Clinc said symptoms of a Vibrio wound infection include:

Fever

Chills

Redness

Pain

Swelling

Large, discolored or painful blisters

Warmth

Discoloration

Fluid leakage

The Cleveland Clinic said the infection can get worse quickly and if you suspect a Vibrio vulnificus infection, you should go to an emergency room immediately. It can be fatal if left untreated.

Complications from Vibrio vulnificus include:

Thrombocytopenia

Internal bleeding

Sepsis

Septic shock

Necrotizing fasciitis

Organ damage

Vibrio wound infections are treated with antibiotics and surgery to remove dead or infected tissue. Doctors may have to amputate in some cases.

