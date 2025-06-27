Arrest warrants issued for teen wanted in stepfather’s slaying in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants have been issued for a 16-year-old accused of killing his stepfather, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities said Friday that Jayden Daniel is wanted in connection with a killing on May 13 in Covington.

The sheriff’s office said arrest warrants were issued for Daniel for murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Investigators accuse him of killing David Gay, 41, inside his home on Avery Drive and taking Gay’s 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

The car was found at Denny Dobbs Park, but authorities haven’t been able to find Daniel.

Authorities say Daniel is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any contact with him or know his whereabouts, do not approach him.

Instead, call 911, contact Investigator Dunston at 678-625-1589 or bdunston@newtonsheriffga.org or reach out to the U.S. Marshals at (404) 464-4300 immediately. You may also email agrijalva@newtonsheriffga.org, call 866-865-TIPS or 877-WANTED2.

You may also submit a tip to Newton County Sheriff’s Office at www.newtonsheriffga.org/submitATip

A reward of up to $8,000 may be offered for information that leads to his apprehension and conviction.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group