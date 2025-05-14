MANHUNT: Teenager accused of shooting, killing his stepfather in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are searching for a teenager they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Investigators say they found David Gay, 41, dead inside his home on Avery Drive on Tuesday night.

They say his stepson, 16-year-old Jayden Daniel, shot him before leaving in Gay’s 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

The car was found at Denny Dobbs Park, but deputies have not been able to find Daniel.

They say he should be considered armed and dangerous and ask anyone who knows where he may be or who sees him to call 911.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

