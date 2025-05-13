Crash on I-75 SB in north Georgia shuts interstate down for hours

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 75 southbound has been shut down in Gordon County for several hours on Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash happened just before the Folsom Road exit and involved several cars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unclear.

Photos from the crash shared with Channel 2 Action News show several tractor-trailers and cars involved.

Triple Team Traffic first reported the crash before 7 a.m. They suggest using Hwy. 41 as an alternate route.

RED ALERT continues Adairsville: Crash I-75/sb before Hwy 140 (exit 306) still has ALL lanes shut down, and this is slow northbound too. Use Hwy 41 instead. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/KQElCk9rts — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 13, 2025

There is no estimated time for the interstate to reopen.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group