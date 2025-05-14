Forbes releases annual list of world’s richest people, some of them live here in GA

ATLANTA — Forbes recently released its annual list of the world’s wealthiest people, and some of them live here in Georgia.

You may be familiar with his name, but you sure know his fast food chain. Zach McLeroy co-founded Zaxby’s. He opened the first location on the campus of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro in 1990. It was known as Zax at the time. The name has changed, but the chicken fingers, Texas Toast, and Zax sauce have remained the same. He’s worth $1 billion.

Tyler Perry made the list. The director, actor, producer, and writer is worth $1.4 billion.

Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank is worth $9 billion. He also owns the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta United FC.

The richest family in Georgia is the Cathys. Trudy, Dan, and Bubba Cathy are the owners of the Chick-fil-A fast food chain. They are each worth approximately $10.8 billion, and collectively, they total a net worth of around $32.4 billion. Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 by their father, S. Truett Cathy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group