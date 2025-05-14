10-year-old boy critical after being shot in the head

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a 10-year-old boy in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along Hank Aaron Drive.
Investigators said the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and are working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene.
