Water shooting into the air after massive main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Water is shooting into the air on a busy DeKalb County road after a water main break on Tuesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over Clairmont Road and Briarcliff Road where the water was spraying into the air.

The water main break appears to be in front of the Piedmont Urgent Care on Clairmont Road.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more information, including whether water service will have to be cut off in the area.

