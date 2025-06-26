Stolen tow truck leaves Gwinnett County man’s business stranded

LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County business owner says he’s out of work after thieves stole the one truck he needs to provide for his family.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported how tow truck owner Melchor Munoz said he’s missing out on what would have been a busy work week for him.

Munoz kept his tow truck parked with a steering wheel lock on it but still, police say someone got inside and drove it off.

He told Channel 2 Action News that he’d planned to be busy because of cars overheating in need of a tow.

“This is how I support my family, my family depends on me,” Munoz said.

Surveillance footage shows the moment Munoz’s livelihood disappeared.

The video shows someone drive his tow truck out of a Lilburn auto repair shop around 2 a.m. on Monday.

“When I got to the shop, the truck, it wasn’t there,” Munoz said. “I felt like I was dreaming.”

Munoz had been parking his flatbed at the shop on Lawrenceville Highway near Rockbridge Road for a year and a half.

“I even put a steering wheel lock on it,” Munoz said. “I don’t know how they took it off.”

He’s not allowed to park the commercial truck at his home in Norcross, so he’d been parking it at the auto shop instead.

“Now, I’m stuck out here without a truck,” Munoz said.

the theft comes during the peak summer season, when Munoz said he would normally get calls for overheated vehicles.

Instead, he’s been out of work for days while Lilburn police investigate.

“I just started getting more customers and now people know that I don’t have a truck so nobody’s calling me,” Munoz told Channel 2 Action News.

Flock cameras last picked up the truck in northwest Atlanta, according to Lilburn police.

Now, Munoz is desperately hoping someone will spot his stolen truck.

“I’m trying to get another one for, you know, to do some work, because it’s hard for me not making any money,” Munoz said.

The tow truck driver also said he’s heard it’s been spotted on cameras near Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Munoz just hopes the truck hasn’t been stripped down for parts and can be returned to him.

