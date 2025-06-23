WSB-TV presents ‘Georgia Game Changers,’ a Family 2 Family special

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Georgia Game Changers at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The 30-minute show is a Family 2 Family special and hosted by Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship and Wendy Corona. It highlights inspiring Georgians who are giving back, defying the odds and changing peoples’ lives.

“Channel 2 is proud to spotlight Georgians making a difference in our local community,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “The passion these Georgia Game Changers bring is inspiring and it’s an honor to showcase the tremendous impact they’re making to help others every day.”

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona talks with a local woman who is a true American success story. As a child she hid on a boat to escape to freedom. Now she is committed to paying it forward. She talks about her journey to become the founder of First Senior Center in Norcross, Georgia and her mission to enhance the well-being of the Asian and immigrant senior community.

Then, viewers will meet an elite athlete who is not letting a life-shattering injury stand in his way. He was a college football player paralyzed during a game. Channel 2 gives an inside look at his battle and how he is inspiring other young athletes.

Another game changer is using his talents to help young people get on a path to success. Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship talks with a retired local man with a passion for building things. He is devoting this chapter of his life to using those skills as the construction manager of “Youth Build.” Viewers will see his program in action and how it’s making a big difference in young peoples’ lives.

Channel 2 is committed to highlighting inspiring Georgians improving our community. We’re excited to showcase these local people making a difference. Georgia’s Game Changers airs exclusively on WSB-TV Channel 2 and streaming on WSB Now.

