Woman pinned under SUV in Clayton County crash still waiting for arrest

JONESBORO, Ga. — A woman who was critically injured after she was pinned underneath an SUV at the Clayton County Courthouse wonders why no one can tell her if the driver faces any charges.

“I feel like somebody should be responsible for what’s going on in my life,” the victim, Christopher Belinda Spann, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Police say the driver went around barricades, around a deputy’s car, climbed on a grass area, knocked down a sign and hit a tree before pinning Christopher Belinda Spann under his SUV in May 2024.

Spann says she is handicapped now, and she thinks no one is doing anything about it.

“I can’t do anything,” she said. “I can’t go anywhere.”

She says her body is in bad shape a little more than a year after the horrific crash.

“The way I was crooked over inside of that tire, I thank God that I’m not paralyzed,” she said.

Police say 77-year-old Robert Lee Wells drove around a barricade and knocked down a sign before hitting three people that day.

Spann was trapped under the SUV, with the wheel still spinning on her.

She is outraged because she says no one from the county has reached out to her about her injuries and paying her medical bills.

“Clayton County is not even caring about my wellness and my health,” Spann said.

She says no one can tell her anything about the charges Wells faces.

“I tried to call them to find out when was his court date. She couldn’t find him in the system,” Spann said.

Channel 2 could not find the case either, and neither could the district attorney.

The solicitor general finally told Jones that Wells hasn’t been formally charged with reckless driving because of a backlog from COVID.

Spann pointed out that Wells was never arrested, and she wants to make sure she gets justice.

“What if this was your mom, your aunt, your sister that was inside of that tire like that?” she said.

The solicitor general says this case may be transferred to the DA’s office, and it’s not in the system here because it came from Jonesboro Municipal Court.

Wells told police he didn’t remember hitting anyone. His stepdaughter told officers she thought it was unsafe for him to drive.

