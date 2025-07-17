Rivian names Atlanta site as its new East Coast headquarters

ATLANTA — Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has named Atlanta the site of its East Coast headquarters.

The site will be in northeast Atlanta at the intersection of Auburn Ave and Irwin Street just a few steps away from the Eastside Beltline trail.

Rivian is in the process of constructing its massive, 9-million square-foot plant near Social Circle after a delay in construction for several months. Rivian announced it would restart its megasite construction after it secured a $6.6 billion loan from the US Department of Energy in late 2024.

The manufacturer plans to officially break ground on the site in 2026 and hopes to roll out the first vehicles off the assembly line in 2028.

The project hasn’t come without its share of controversy. There was a lot of opposition for the megasite, which is in parts of three counties. There were environmental concerns and also concerns over the $1 billion in state tax incentives given to Rivian.

All those concerns aside, Rivian wants to locate its headquarters in Atlanta. Officials will employ about 100 people when the headquarters opens at end of the year and hire around 500 people once the headquarters are fully built.

