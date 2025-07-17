MARTA CEO steps down, citing ‘immigration status, personal matters’

Collie Greenwood, CEO of MARTA, has resigned from his position.

MARTA Chief General Counsel Jonathan Hunt announced the change at Thursday’s board meeting.

“Collie Greenwood, due to immigration and personal matters has elected to leave his employment and enter early retirement as the authority’s General Manager and CEO,” Hunt said.

Hunt continued, saying the board had mutually agreed to the separation, so the organization will pay the remainder of his contract term out as severance to him, per the terms of his employment agreement.

MARTA Chair Jennifer Ide said she thanked Greenwood for his service, and was doing so despite his not being present at the meeting due to his immigration status.

Ide said MARTA was being left in good standing financially and in terms of programs.

“It is very unfortunate that immigration is a very complicated issue in the United States today, but Mr. Greenwood needed to make a decision for him and his family and his MARTA family will miss him tremendously,” Ide added.

Before joining the MARTA organization as its CEO and General Manager in 2019, Greenwood worked at the Toronto Transit Commission, eventually rising to the position of Chief Service Officer.

Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen was named Acting General Manager and CEO ahead of a board decision on who will be the interim GM/CEO.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to MARTA for a more full statement on the resignation and is waiting for their response.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News will have more details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

