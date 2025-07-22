Phone call at heart of indictment against YSL lawyer sheds new light on case

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has obtained a recording alleged to be an attorney now under indictment speaking to a wanted man.

That recording appears to be key to some of the allegations that the attorney now faces.

Nicole Fegan was indicted on Monday, accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, criminal solicitation, giving methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana to a Fulton County Jail inmate, and more.

“Lawyers are given trust. They take an oath just like a law enforcement officer takes an oath. And we’re held accountable like every other citizen, so we cannot commit crimes,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne also found her name in an October 2024 court order by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. It describes a recorded conversation from March 24, 2023, between Fegan and a man who at the time had active warrants.

Through a court order, Winne learned the phone call had been made a court exhibit, making it a public record Channel 2 then requested.

“But even this phone got to go. Everything has to be brand new by tomorrow for you. Physical phones and … But I also mean getting rid, because one day (BLEEP) gonna hit it, so, so, so, so, what, so, what, what can I do,” Fegan said.

That date matches the date in the new Fegan indictment in a count that alleges she solicited a 4PF gang member, who was a fugitive in a 4PF gang murder case, to get rid of his phone with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of another man, whom we are told was her client.

“I think that lay people understand that. As a citizen, it doesn’t matter if you’re a lawyer. It doesn’t matter who you are. You cannot ask another person to tamper with evidence in any way,” Willis said.

A statement Channel 2 received on Monday from Fegan’s attorney, Drew Findling, said, “This indictment is a travesty. Nicole Fegan is a fierce trial attorney and well-respected amongst her peers. These charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred 2 and a half years ago during the YSL trial for which Ms. Fegan was a zealous advocate for her client, no more. We look forward to fighting these false allegations.

“An indictment is nothing but a charging document. We will have to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt. But what this indictment lays out is someone bringing in contraband to the jail. Contraband is a variety of things. It is drugs and it’s cash” Willis said.

As for the man alleged to be on the other end of that call mentioned in the court order: documents indicate he pled guilty to gang charges, voluntary manslaughter and a firearm charge.

