Redevelopment of former CNN Center moves forward ahead of World Cup game in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The real estate firm that bought the former CNN Center and is working to redevelop it said they’ve made plenty of progress on transforming the space ahead of the first World Cup game in Atlanta.

According to CP Group’s announcement on Tuesday, the redevelopment of The Center includes a new exterior arrival experience, activated entryways, and permanent art installations, all set to be completed by the end of this year.

A revitalized ground-floor atrium is expected to be ready by early 2026, just in time for Atlanta’s first World Cup game that June.

“The next iteration of this historic building will be multifaceted — encompassing global entertainment, best-in-class retail, and elevated dining options, but most importantly, providing an experiential hub of cultural and community-centered activity,” Chris Eachus, Founding Partner at CP Group, said in a statement.

The Center recently unveiled three digital LED signs, each 12 stories tall, offering advertising opportunities to businesses and individuals.

Located at the heart of Atlanta’s Central Business District, The Center is connected to State Farm Arena and adjacent to major attractions like the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park.

These venues attract over 12 million visitors annually, according to CP Group.

The redevelopment by CP Group is part of a broader effort to tap into the high volume of foot traffic from around The Center, State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

CP Group, in partnership with ASHA Advisory, has also launched CTR Culture, a platform dedicated to arts, culture and creative community storytelling.

As part of this initiative, Media Placement Grants are being offered to local artists, cultural presenters, and nonprofits, providing them with access to high-profile ad space on the digital signage.

The redevelopment project also includes the Omni Atlanta Hotel and is within walking distance of cultural sites such as the World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium.

CP Group has engaged global real estate investment manager Hines to lead retail leasing opportunities at The Center.

The redevelopment of The Center is expected to enhance Atlanta’s downtown experience, offering what the company calls a vibrant hub for cultural and community activities as the city prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

