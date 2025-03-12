Owner of former CNN Center in downtown Atlanta unveils property’s new design

ATLANTA — The famous building that was the former CNN Center in downtown Atlanta is getting a giant facelift.

It was sold to a Florida-based commercial real estate company in 2020.

Now, CP Group, the owners of the iconic downtown Atlanta building say the 1.2 million square-foot structure is undergoing a historic transformation.

On Tuesday, the company released new images showing the reimagined property.

Renamed “The Center,” the Atlanta staple will be open to the public for leasing. Last April, that lease opening marked the first time it had been an option for businesses interested in staying at that location in 40 years.

Now, CP Group said they are working with design firms to finish redevelopment and branding of the revamped architectural royalty.

Located close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and connected to State Farm Arena, CP Group said they want to turn The Center into a hub of world-class retail, dining, content creation and entertainment.

“The Center will focus on activating the ground floor experience, appealing to retailers and innovative tenants seeking a historic and highly accessible site in a buzzing downtown environment," CP Group said previously.

