Atlanta police unveil new uniforms ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup games

ATLANTA — The next time you see an Atlanta police officer, they could have a new look.

The Atlanta Police Department unveiled new uniforms on Thursday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup games in 2026.

Starting Friday, officers in Zone 5, which covers downtown and midtown, and officers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, will be wearing the new uniforms.

The department said the rest of the APD zones will follow in 2026.

The new design “keeps APD’s signature dark blue base, now accented with a bold, internationally recognized light blue checkered pattern across the chest, sleeves, and pocket trim.”

