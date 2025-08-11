Applications open for FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteers

ATLANTA — Applications are now open for the FIFA World Cup 26™ volunteer program, which aims to recruit approximately 65,000 volunteers to support the event across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The volunteer program is set to be the largest in FIFA World Cup history, with volunteers assisting in 23 functional areas at various sites, including stadiums, training facilities, airports, and hotels.

“Volunteers are the heart, soul and smile of FIFA tournaments,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in an announcement. “They get to show off their local pride, gain a behind-the-scenes view of the tournament and make memories and friendships that can last a lifetime.”

FIFA is seeking passionate and enthusiastic individuals from diverse backgrounds to join the volunteer community, which has grown to one million members strong. Volunteers will play a crucial role in welcoming fans from around the world and showcasing the unique culture of each Host City.

Craig Collins, who became the one millionth volunteer to join the FIFA Volunteer Community, expressed his excitement about applying for the 2026 program, highlighting the opportunity to show off his community to the world once more.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, eligible to volunteer in the host country, and have a good command of English.

In Mexico, English and Spanish are desirable, while in Canada, French is considered an asset. Proficiency in additional languages is a plus.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend Volunteer Team Tryouts expected to begin in October 2025, with training to follow in March 2026. The FIFA World Cup 26 will kick off on 11 June 2026, in Mexico City.

As FIFA opens applications for the World Cup 26 volunteer program, individuals have the chance to be part of a historic event, supporting the largest FIFA World Cup yet and creating lasting memories and friendships.

