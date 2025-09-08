Georgia small towns named among ‘Most Captivating’ in South

WorldAtlas released its choices for “11 Of the Most Captivating Small Towns in the Southern United States,” with three Georgia towns making the list.

Madison was called “a true Southern gem” with its historic buildings, gardens and forest landscapes. The Madison-Morgan Cutural Center was recognized for its exhibits and performances.

Heritage Hall and the Georgia Safari Conservation Park were also named.

“The park offers safari tours, close-up experiences with the animals, and luxury accommodations amidst stunning scenery,” WorldAtlas stated.

The park offers safari tours, close-up experiences with the animals, and luxury accommodations amidst stunning scenery. The Giraffe Suite at the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Georgia features beautiful suites with 10-foot pane windows giving full access to view and basically spend the night with a giraffe. But the giraffe isn't the only wildlife you'll encounter. You can come face-to-face with an ostrich, spot a rhino, watch zebras graze, and so much more during your visit. "We currently have 83 different species," Malloy said. "The majority of the species are going to be in the pasture." "We have zebras, common eland, you'll have roan (antelope,) there is Eastern Bongo, Addax, behind me is Phoenix, the reticulated giraffe," Malloy continued. "We also have two Southern White Rhinoceros." The park's grand opening is the realization of a long-held dream by its founders. Their mission? To give back to the community, promote animal outreach, and create an unforgettable experience for visitors. The 530-acre safari park offers a variety of tours, including guided safaris, wild encounters, and private VIP tours. For those who want to extend their stay, the park provides two unique lodging options: overnight stays in the giraffe suites or a stay in a private safari tent. "I like to call them luxury safari tents," Malloy said. "These (tents) were created by a company in Johannesburg (South Africa). We had them imported here and then we had that team help us build these tents and bring them to life." Most of the luxury tents feature two bedrooms but the park also offers the Honeymoon Hideaway—a one-bedroom unit with its own private outdoor oasis, including an outdoor tub and shower. Wildlife tours are included with all overnight stays. While the safari tents might not offer giraffe views, they do provide picturesque scenes of other wildlife. Before or after your animal adventure, you can explore downtown Madison, which is full of attractions to enjoy. "Historic Madison, Georgia is breathtaking," Malloy said. "Downtown there are various restaurants you can visit. If you love antiquing, there's the cutest little spots you can go to and just spend the day, getting lost. There are tons of different historic structures downtown." Start your day with some French toast from Betty Gene's... A quaint spot serving up Southern breakfast and lunch that's just as good as mom's! Do some shopping, learn about comedian Oliver Hardy from the famous Laurel & Hardy duo and his connection to the area, or simply relax on the safari tent's front porch while watching the animals roam. End the day with dinner and drinks at Hart & Crown Tavern, a British-style pub on the square in historic Madison, where a variety of tempting treats await. "You can really make an entire weekend trip out of a visit to Madison." If you're looking for a unique weekend getaway, Madison and the Georgia Safari Conservation Park offer an experience unlike any other. As the park's website says, "Welcome to Georgia Safari Conservation Park, where the beauty of nature, amazing animal encounters, and luxurious lodging create an incredible safari adventure." (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of the Safari tents. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from Giraffe Suite. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

Helen was recognized for “Bavarian-style architecture, abundant green spaces and eateries.” Natural attractions like the Chattahoochee and Anna Ruby Falls were also highlighted, along with some related activities.

Helen was recognized for "Bavarian-style architecture, abundant green spaces and eateries." Natural attractions like the Chattahoochee and Anna Ruby Falls were also highlighted, along with some related activities. The Alpine Helen and White County Convention and Vistors Bureau describes the North Georgia town this way, "The Charm of Bavaria in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A bustling alpine village set against a scenic backdrop of mountains, forests and river banks, you'll feel as though you've been transported to the cobblestone streets of Germany's famed Bamberg or Lindau as colorful shops dot the landscape and the heavenly aroma of authentic German fare takes to the breeze." From outdoor activities to great food to good wine, there's a unique outing awaiting you in Helen. Don't miss the Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race & Festival June 5-7. Experience zip lines, archery at Unicoi State Park. See the Love Lock Bridge in Helen. Oktoberfest is a fall tradition in Helen, Georgia. Don't miss Anna Ruby Falls. Unicoi State Park Lodge features 100 rooms, 60 of which were recently renovated. Southern Living included Helen in its list of 15 Itsy-Bitsy, Teenie-Tiny Towns In The South With So Much Charm. Here's what Southern Living had to say about Helen, "For a town of fewer than 600, Helen attracts a mighty number of visitors. In fact, it's the third most-visited destination in the Peach State. The Bavarian town is packed with European flair and character at every turn. Just ask the cross-gabled cottages, giant schnitzels, and ridiculously involved Oktoberfest celebrations."

“Just a few miles away is Unicoi State Park, where 53-acre Unicoi Lake sets the stage for fishing, swimming and paddling,” WorldAtlas said. “This park also includes a zipline attraction, campsites, cabins, a 100-room lodge and over 15 miles of hiking and biking trails.”

A little further north, Blue Ridge made the cut for its landscapes, rivers and mountain vistas.

Lake Blue Ridge, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway and the Blue Ridge Recreation Area were mentioned as highlights.

“The Toccoa River Swinging Bridge is another unique attraction, stretching 270 feet and presenting unobstructed views of the river and surrounding greenery,” it stated.

Other towns on the list were Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Marathon and St. Augustine in Florida; Blowing Rock, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Fairhope, Alabama; and Williamsburg, Virginia.

