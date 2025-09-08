Local

Georgia small towns named among ‘Most Captivating’ in South

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)
WorldAtlas released its choices for “11 Of the Most Captivating Small Towns in the Southern United States,” with three Georgia towns making the list.

Madison was called “a true Southern gem” with its historic buildings, gardens and forest landscapes. The Madison-Morgan Cutural Center was recognized for its exhibits and performances.

Heritage Hall and the Georgia Safari Conservation Park were also named.

“The park offers safari tours, close-up experiences with the animals, and luxury accommodations amidst stunning scenery,” WorldAtlas stated.

Helen was recognized for “Bavarian-style architecture, abundant green spaces and eateries.” Natural attractions like the Chattahoochee and Anna Ruby Falls were also highlighted, along with some related activities.

“Just a few miles away is Unicoi State Park, where 53-acre Unicoi Lake sets the stage for fishing, swimming and paddling,” WorldAtlas said. “This park also includes a zipline attraction, campsites, cabins, a 100-room lodge and over 15 miles of hiking and biking trails.”

A little further north, Blue Ridge made the cut for its landscapes, rivers and mountain vistas.

Lake Blue Ridge, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway and the Blue Ridge Recreation Area were mentioned as highlights.

“The Toccoa River Swinging Bridge is another unique attraction, stretching 270 feet and presenting unobstructed views of the river and surrounding greenery,” it stated.

Other towns on the list were Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Marathon and St. Augustine in Florida; Blowing Rock, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Fairhope, Alabama; and Williamsburg, Virginia.

