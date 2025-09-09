DeKalb County firefighter dies, family confirms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a DeKalb County Fire Rescue firefighter has confirmed his death fighting a fire on Monday.

DeKalb County told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco he was injured at a warehouse fire on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

He has not yet been identified.

A procession of firefighters and county agencies have just left Grady Memorial Hospital.

