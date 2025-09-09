Former Grady nurse denied bond after being accused of sexually assaulting patient

ATLANTA — A former nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital who was accused of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old patient has been denied bond.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was in court on Tuesday morning when a judge denied bond for 55-year-old Chapple Lee.

Lee faces charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery and tampering with evidence.

The alleged victim, Eva Lay, was a patient at the hospital when the incident occurred last October.

Lay’s family filed a lawsuit against the hospital system and an unidentified nurse, accusing Grady of gross negligence and failure to provide proper security.

Grady Hospital responded to the allegations in a statement:

“When we were made aware of this allegation, we immediately reported it to law enforcement and cooperated fully with their investigation. We were told that APD found no physical evidence to substantiate this claim. The individual involved has now been arrested and this remains an active police matter. ”

