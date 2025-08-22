Former Grady nurse accused of sexual assaulting 73-year-old denied bond

ATLANTA — A judge denied bail to Chapple Lee, a former nurse accused of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old patient at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reports that Chapple Lee, 55, who was arrested on Thursday, faces charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery and tampering with evidence.

The alleged victim, Eva Lay, was a patient at the hospital when the incident occurred last October.

“She went to Grady Hospital, but instead of getting care she was violated in the worst possible way,” said Reginald Greene, an attorney involved in the case.

Last month, Eva Lay’s family filed a lawsuit against the hospital system and an unidentified nurse, accusing Grady of gross negligence and failure to provide proper security.

Eva Lay’s family expressed their appreciation for the Atlanta Police Department’s investigation. The statement said in part:

“The family of Eva Lay is pleased that the Grady Memorial Hospital nurse who allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was a patient at the hospital has been arrested and charged for the horrific abuse perpetrated against her.

“Ms. Lay’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the detectives and officers with the Atlanta Police Department who diligently investigated this case.”

Grady Hospital responded to the allegations in a statement:

“When we were made aware of this allegation, we immediately reported it to law enforcement and cooperated fully with their investigation. We were told that APD found no physical evidence to substantiate this claim. The individual involved has now been arrested and this remains an active police matter. ”

