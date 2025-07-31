Lawsuit claims Grady nurse’s aide sexually assaulted 73-year-old woman

The family of a 73-year-old woman is suing Grady Memorial Hospital, accusing a nursing support technician of sexually assaulting her while she was a patient.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Eva Lay, who died recently from unrelated health issues. They claim a male nurse, identified only as John Doe in the complaint, assaulted her in her hospital room.

Grady Memorial Hospital responded to the allegations with a statement.

“When we were made aware of this allegation, we immediately reported it to law enforcement and cooperated fully with their investigation. APD found no physical evidence to substantiate this claim.”

Attorneys for Lay’s family accuse Grady of negligent hiring and failing to provide proper security, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington reported.

The family said it caused Lay to suffer from mental health issues, and they are seeking justice for the traumatic experience.

