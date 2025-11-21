18-year-old found dead on Carnival cruise was asphyxiated, source says

ATLANTA — Anna Kepner, who was found dead on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Nov. 8, died from asphyxiation due to a bar hold, a source briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

Kepner, an 18-year-old cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, was discovered under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests, the source said. Preliminary findings indicate there were no signs of sexual assault and no drugs or alcohol in her system, although autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

The FBI and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office have declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Investigators found two bruises on the side of Kepner’s neck, according to ABC’s source. The circumstances surrounding the bar hold remain unclear, and the identity of the person responsible has not been disclosed.

Anna Kepner Anna Kepner is shown in this image courtesy of a funeral home. (Source: North Brevard & Oaklawn Funeral Home/CNN)

Channel 2 Action News previously reported the FBI is investigating and indicated that one of Kepner’s minor stepsiblings may face criminal charges. That’s according to Channel 2’s sister station, WFTV, which obtained a copy of new court filings on Tuesday.

The case has garnered attention due to the unusual circumstances of Kepner’s death and the location aboard a cruise ship. The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the events leading to her death.

