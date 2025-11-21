Shooter being sentenced for killing metro Atlanta couple with young child in their home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man will learn his prison sentence on Friday morning after being found guilty of the 2021 murder of a firefighter and his wife.

On Thursday, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Sonya Brown found Matthew Lanz guilty on all counts after deliberating for less than two hours.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell will be in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors say Lanz went on a crime spree in 2021, starting with the break-in at his parents’ neighbors’ house, where he shot and killed Justin and Amber Hicks.

Their 2-year-old was left alone with their bodies.

Family of the victims cried during closing arguments as prosecutors described how the child spent 12 hours in the home after the killing and was found covered in blood.

“He brought his parents toys, trying to get their attention,” the prosecutor said.

Lanz sat in court with no reaction as he heard the verdict. He was convicted on counts of malice murder, felony murder, home invasion, tampering with evidence and other charges for the 2021 killings.

Judge Brown believed prosecutors presented enough evidence to prove Lanz broke into the home and killed the couple.

Prosecutor Stephanie Green said Lanz stalked and hunted them.

Two days after the murders, Lanz is accused of breaking into a Sandy Springs home and stabbing a responding police officer.

During police interviews, Lanz mentioned being on his parents’ property behind the victims’ house on the night of the murders, claiming he saw lights on and was smoking a cigarette.

Prosecutors say Lanz told them he saw demonic lights coming from the Hicks’ home.

He also argued that he is being framed by the government.

