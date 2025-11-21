Buddy Carter is asking Homeland Security to send federal troops into Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter sent a letter Thursday urging Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to increase federal law enforcement resources in the city of Atlanta.

Carter says recent reports find that Georgia has “479,000 illegal immigrants, making it the sixth highest state in the nation for illegal immigration.”

“That represents a 45% increase since 2018 in the number of people in Georgia living in open defiance of the law,” Carter said in his letter to Noem. “By deploying more federal officers, DHS and ICE would provide crucial support to local and state partners. Increasing enforcement presence would help deter unlawful entry, disrupt illegal networks, and uphold the rule of law.”

Cities across the country where the federal government has sent in federal authorities have been met with protests and unrest.

Until Carter’s letter to Noem, there had been no inkling that the federal government had any intention of sending federal troops into Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the city of Atlanta for any reaction to Carter’s letters. We are waiting on a response.

In an article with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the newspaper said during a visit to Washington, DC, in September, Dickens said while he was there, he had a message for the White House officials: “Atlanta is safe.”

“I make phone calls to the state, I make phone calls to the feds, and I let them know that Atlanta is safe,” Dickens told the AJC. “Homicides are down 44% in Atlanta — and not only are the stats showing that they’re down, people now feel safe.”

The newspaper reported that Dickens has relied on the strong relationship that he’s made with Gov. Brian Kemp and other state partners to keep such a thing from happening.

“Nobody at the federal level is saying we are going into Atlanta to bring down their crime,” Dickens said. “We’re doing the work on our own — together in our local ecosystem — that we don’t need federal agents or troops to come into our city.”

It is important to point out that Carter is currently in the race for Senate to try and unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. He is also working to curry favor with President Donald Trump to get his endorsement in that race.

Carter currently represents Georgia’s 1st District, which includes the city of Savannah.

