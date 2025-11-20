Clayton jail contractor accused of hiding drugs inside her office desk

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jail contractor is facing charges for allegedly smuggling contraband into the Clayton County Jail as part of Operation Clean House, according to authorities.

Internal Affairs investigators executed a security operation on Wednesday that led to the discovery of 289.9 grams of marijuana and 303.9 grams of tobacco concealed in Nshara Larris’ office desk, according to the sheriff’s office.

Larris, a jail contractor from Keefe Group Commissary, was immediately arrested.

She faces multiple criminal charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, crossing guard lines with drugs, and giving inmates drugs without the consent of the warden.

The CCSO stated that since Allen took office, 22 employees and contractors have been arrested for corruption-related activities.

Sheriff Levon Allen says corruption and misconduct will not be tolerated.

