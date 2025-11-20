Former Georgia ‘Insurance Agent of the Year’ took over $200K from client

MACON, Ga. — A former Georgia insurance agent was sentenced to federal prison for bank fraud related to a premium payment scheme.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeremy Lasseter, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on August 27. A judge sentenced the Perry man to 27 months in prison on Thursday.

He was also ordered to pay $221,515.16 in restitution, which was paid in full at sentencing.

U.S. Attorney William R. Keyes stated, ‘The money taken from the victim has had a significant negative impact on her life. The defendant must be held accountable for defrauding her and abusing the trust placed in him by Alfa Insurance.’

Lasseter, who owned an Alfa Insurance Agency group in Warner Robins, redirected a customer’s premium payments to other clients to secure the ‘Insurance Agent of the Year’ award for an additional consecutive year, according to court documents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Court documents revealed that Lasseter instructed the victim, who was one of his insurance customers, to make checks payable to him or provide cash payments, claiming it was better for tax purposes.

The fraudulent scheme began in March 2020, with Lasseter using the victim’s payments to cover other customers’ premiums without her knowledge or consent. According to officials, the victim made a total of $221,515.16 in payments.

The 44-year-old man was selected as Alfa’s Georgia ‘Insurance Agent of the Year’ for four consecutive years, an honor that granted him other perks and status.

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, commented, ‘Lasseter’s actions undermined the integrity of the insurance industry and his deliberate scheme to redirect premium payments for his own gain is a clear violation of the law and a betrayal of the victim’s trust.’

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group