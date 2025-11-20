2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-285 EB in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into a minivan and caught fire on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the crash happened on Interstate 285 eastbound near Buford Highway just after 4 a.m.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is gathering more details about the tragic incident. Get all the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on scene, while two people in the minivan were taken to the hospital. One of those passengers died from their injuries.

Doraville police say the driver went up the exit ramp on Buford Highway, and crashed into a car there before moving onto the interstate.

Fire officials say there does not appear to be any injuries associated with that crash.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields spent the morning updating you on the crash and possible alternate routes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

For most of the morning, the interstate was down to just one left lane, but fully reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

The interstate is down to just one left lane near Buford Highway in Doraville.

Police in Doraville say a driver was going the wrong way on the interstate, leading to the crash.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed a large scene on the interstate.

Several ambulances, fire trucks and police cars could be seen in the area.

