Megachurch pastor arrested, charged with beating child with extension cord

ATLANTA — An associate pastor at Atlanta’s 2819 Church has been arrested and accused of child cruelty after allegedly disciplining a teenager with a cord.

Kenneth McFarland, 42, was taken into custody following an incident where he reportedly used an extension cord from a gaming system to discipline a teenager on Nov. 10.

The teenager was found with bruising on the upper right thigh and lower buttocks, according to the police report.

“I’m just surprised that that happened because that’s not his character,” said Derrick Lawrence, a neighbor of McFarland.

“Last week, church leadership learned that Kenneth McFarland was arrested and charged with a serious crime involving the physical harm of a child... Based on the information that we were able to gather and verify, I made the decision to dismiss Kenneth McFarland from our staff,” The church’s executive pastor, Lonnell Williams, said in a statement.

The incident came to light when a staff member at Creekside Christian Academy noticed blood on the back of the child’s pants and reported it.

Investigators then spoke to the teenager, who disclosed the details of the alleged discipline.

Derrick Lawrence, who is also a pastor, expressed his disappointment upon hearing the news.

“I’m very disappointed if that happened, you know,” Lawrence said.

The church has emphasized its zero-tolerance policy for violence of any kind, especially involving children, and has dismissed McFarland from his position following the arrest.

McFarland refused to comment when approached at his home, leaving unanswered questions about the incident.

The church continues to uphold its commitment to non-violence and child safety.

