Nonverbal boy found running in road, DeKalb PD looking for family

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are seeking public assistance to reunite a non-verbal child with his family after he was found running onto the roadway in Lithonia Friday.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Laurel Creek Circle around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a boy running onto the road. Unable to locate his family, police took the child to a hospital for evaluation.

The child, who is non-verbal, could not communicate where he lives, complicating efforts to identify his family. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the boy to contact them.

The DeKalb County Police Department has provided multiple ways for the public to assist, including calling 911 or the non-emergency line at (404) 294-2911. Tips can also be sent anonymously through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

