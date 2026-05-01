Delta Air Lines to raise employee pay by 4%

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines announced on Friday that employees will receive a 4% pay increase starting June 1.

The airline says the pay raises will be for more than 80,000 employees, with the exception of pilots and dispatchers.

“This raise is possible thanks to your solid performance and Delta’s strong foundation,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.

A spokesperson said 2026 is the fifth year in a row of pay increases.

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Delta is Georgia’s largest private employer. Earlier this year, the airline announced it would share $1.3 billion of its 2025 profits with its employees. Those payments were equivalent to four weeks of extra pay.

Bastian says he expects Delta to invest $18 billion in their employees this year.

“Thank you for everything you do to keep safety first and care for each other and our customers,” he wrote.

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