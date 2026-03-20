‘I’m ready for it to stop’: Business owners who rely on vehicles desperate for gas prices to fall

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia have increased by more than $1 per gallon over the last month. This surge is creating significant financial pressure for residents in Hall County and across the state who depend on their vehicles for work.

The rising costs particularly affect gig workers, senior citizens and individuals living paycheck to paycheck. As fuel expenses cut into bottom lines, many professional drivers are being forced to pass these costs along to their customers to remain operational.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

James Hunter operates a mattress delivery business in Hall County. His truck is often seen stacked with large orders, including king and twin mattresses.

“I do deliveries almost every other day,” Hunter told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

He noted that the recent gas price spikes have forced him to raise his own rates for customers.

“I will say, this gas price is unfair. I’m ready for it to stop,” Hunter said.

Other Georgians who drive for a living face similar challenges due to the high volume of miles they cover. Antonio Estrada, a local driver, explained the scale of his daily fuel needs.

“Every day, I usually drive between 250 and 425 miles a day,” Estrada said.

Residents across the state have expressed frustration with the trend.

Tom Smith serves as a business professor at Emory University. He noted that the current economic environment is particularly difficult for those with limited financial cushions.

TRENDING STORIES:

“That is probably unsustainable for workers who are working paycheck to paycheck,” Smith said.

According to Smith, gig workers are often the most vulnerable during periods of skyrocketing fuel prices. He explained that when these workers pass their expenses to consumers, they risk a decrease in demand.

“The people who are using you for your goods or services and they might not be willing to pay for those,” Smith said.

Hunter said he looks forward to a time when he can afford to fill his vehicle without financial strain.

“I might celebrate myself. I’m gonna fill my tank up. As soon as it’s over, I’m just gonna fill up my tank and just drive,” Hunter said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group