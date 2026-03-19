ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ season after new video of star surfaces

ATLANTA — ABC will not air “The Bachelorette” as was previously planned, the network announced on Thursday.

The season, starring “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul, was set to premiere on Sunday evening on Channel 2.

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“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” the network said in a statement.

The season came under controversy earlier this week when police confirmed a domestic violence investigation surrounding Paul, 31, and the father of her youngest child, Dakota Mortensen, 33.

On Thursday, TMZ released video that showed a 2023 incident between Paul and Mortensen, in which she threw a chair at him, which also hit her oldest child. Following that incident, she was arrested and later released.

ABC officials say this video’s release prompted their decision not to move forward with the season.

Paul’s other reality television show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," also paused filming of its fifth season after the police investigation was made public.

An encore episode of “American Idol” will air in place of “The Bachelorette” on Sunday, March 22 on Channel 2.

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Atlanta private wealth planner Shane Parton, 28, was set to appear on the season as one of Paul’s potential suitors.

0 of 27 "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, 31, from Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, S.D. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tenn. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Fla. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Ind. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Michael B., 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, N.J. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, S.C (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Ga. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press)

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