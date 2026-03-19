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ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ season after new video of star surfaces

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — ABC will not air “The Bachelorette” as was previously planned, the network announced on Thursday.

The season, starring “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul, was set to premiere on Sunday evening on Channel 2.

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“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” the network said in a statement.

The season came under controversy earlier this week when police confirmed a domestic violence investigation surrounding Paul, 31, and the father of her youngest child, Dakota Mortensen, 33.

On Thursday, TMZ released video that showed a 2023 incident between Paul and Mortensen, in which she threw a chair at him, which also hit her oldest child. Following that incident, she was arrested and later released.

ABC officials say this video’s release prompted their decision not to move forward with the season.

Paul’s other reality television show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," also paused filming of its fifth season after the police investigation was made public.

An encore episode of “American Idol” will air in place of “The Bachelorette” on Sunday, March 22 on Channel 2.

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Atlanta private wealth planner Shane Parton, 28, was set to appear on the season as one of Paul’s potential suitors.

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