An Atlanta man is heading to ‘The Bachelorette’ on Channel 2 to find love

ATLANTA — The Bachelor Mansion is back open, and it’s another group of lucky men’s turn to try and find love on “The Bachelorette.”

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star and social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul, 31, is handing out the roses this season.

Could this Utah mom of three become a Georgia Peach?

The Book of More-Men was opened on Monday, and the 22 suitors looking to be Paul’s husband were revealed.

Among them is Atlanta private wealth planner Shane Parton, 28.

ABC described Parton as an “outgoing, athletic charmer” who can talk your ear off, but is looking to be a “ride-or-die” for his future wife.

According to his social media, Parton is a former football player at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell and then Stetson University in Florida.

He also posted on social media on Monday that Paul “look no further” for a husband.

His official ABC bio adds that Parton is a big fan of card game Uno. He also has a running list of the best breakfast burritos he’s ever had, and we just want to know which Atlanta spots made the list.

“The Bachelorette” premieres on Channel 2 on Sunday, March 22.

You can click through the full cast in the gallery below.

0 of 27 "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, 31, from Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, S.D. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tenn. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Fla. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Ind. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Michael B., 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, N.J. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, S.C (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Ga. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press)

