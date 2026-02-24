Atlanta

An Atlanta man is heading to ‘The Bachelorette’ on Channel 2 to find love

"The Bachelorette" star Taylor Frankie Paul (L) and Shane Parton (R) (ABC Entertainment Press)
ATLANTA — The Bachelor Mansion is back open, and it’s another group of lucky men’s turn to try and find love on “The Bachelorette.”

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star and social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul, 31, is handing out the roses this season.

Could this Utah mom of three become a Georgia Peach?

The Book of More-Men was opened on Monday, and the 22 suitors looking to be Paul’s husband were revealed.

Among them is Atlanta private wealth planner Shane Parton, 28.

ABC described Parton as an “outgoing, athletic charmer” who can talk your ear off, but is looking to be a “ride-or-die” for his future wife.

According to his social media, Parton is a former football player at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell and then Stetson University in Florida.

He also posted on social media on Monday that Paul “look no further” for a husband.

His official ABC bio adds that Parton is a big fan of card game Uno. He also has a running list of the best breakfast burritos he’s ever had, and we just want to know which Atlanta spots made the list.

“The Bachelorette” premieres on Channel 2 on Sunday, March 22.

You can click through the full cast in the gallery below.

