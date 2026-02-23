3 caught on top of Sandy Springs landmark could face charges

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A property manager says they’re considering pursuing criminal charges against three men who climbed to the top of the Queen building.

Police say one of the men told officers he was there to take a photo of the sunset, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported.

On Friday, police say three young men somehow found a way to make it all the way to the rooftop of the Queen tower without security stopping them.

Investigators, along with property management, are trying to figure out exactly how this happened.

The King and Queen buildings in Sandy Springs are known as two of metro Atlanta’s most recognizable towers.

They are 34 stories tall, sitting right next to Interstate 285 and Georgia 400.

But last Friday, police responded after investigators say a young man made it all the way to the top of the Queen building.

“I think nobody should be able to just get up there. I mean, it’s a liability thing, too. I mean, what if they had fallen? Then it would have been a whole thing,” said Brittanny DaSilva, metro Atlanta resident.

On Monday, investigators said the man, who we are not showing because he has not been charged with a crime, and two other men walked right into the building through a public access door and somehow made it all the way to the rooftop without security stopping them.

When confronted, police say the men claimed they were there to take sunset photos.

Police say security escorted the men back down to the lobby.

Property management initially declined to press charges. But officers issued all three men criminal trespass warnings.

There are reports a traffic camera located on the rooftop was damaged.

“Would you ever do something like that? absolutely not. I would never. I mean, I’d be scared of heights — you see how high that is? That’s insane," Lit Baugh said.

Channel 2 Action News has been working to track down the man in those photos and videos. We filed an open records request for the incident report.

But because no one was arrested or charged, so far, authorities have not released the men’s names.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group