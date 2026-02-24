Gas bills not going up in metro Atlanta city after being told it could double

AUSTELL, Ga. — Last week, Austell Natural Gas customers were told to expect their bills to significantly increase, or even double, next month.

On Monday, Channel 2’s Tom Jones was at an Austell City Council meeting where angry and frustrated customers came to share their thoughts.

The City owns the company, but the gas provider runs it.

But during the council meeting, Austell Natural Gas General Manager Justin Isbill said they will not be raising the rates for the approximately 60,000 customers.

Isbill said that the increase was pulled because it was too significant.

He said that other states stopped production, which made it more expensive to get.

“The production wasn’t there anymore and it was very volatile to get gas to our system,” Isbill said.

He said that if you’ve already gotten a bill, don’t make a payment and they’ll send out revised bills with last month’s rate.

